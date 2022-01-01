Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SUPER TRIO! These onscreen foes are offscreen Mid-night meme partners; the new trio is A1 since day 1 share Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the interesting part about the show is Pranali and Karishma's on and off sisterhood. While talking to Pranali she had earlier revealed about their bond, 'Karishma and I are really close, the whole outdoor shoot got us closer to each other. We have spent a lot of time together, we have shared rooms together and there are times people who see us often ask us that don't you both have a sour bond on-screen, but offsets she is like my sister and we enjoy a lot together.'

Pranali took to her Instagram and shared who is her midnight meme partner:

Karishma reveals the strong bond that the trio holds, Akshu-Aaru-Abhi

In the upcoming episode, Akshu rushes to the hospital, Kairav gets suspicious about her behaviour and asks her whether something happened at night, on the other hand, Aarohi stops Akshu and asks her if she revealed anything to Abhimanyu about the camp. Akshu assures her nothing happened and reaches the hospital. Abhimanyu apologises for everything that happened last night but Akshara says it wasn't their fault, just the moment was wrong.

