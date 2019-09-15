News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika blocks Naira from Kartik's life in a nasty way

MUMBAI: The high-voltage story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently focusing on the love triangle between Kartik, Naira, and Vedika.

We have earlier seen that Vedika sees Kartik and Naira together at a coffee shop.

Vedika is unable to digest their increasing closeness but still compromises for Kairav's sake

Vedika will now take an extreme step to block Naira from Kartik's life.

Kartik and Naira come together to solve Akhilesh and Lisa's matter.

Vedika gets angry and follows them. Midway, she stops their car, gets inside it, and compels Naira to sit behind them.

Vedika indirectly insults Naira because she wants the latter to maintain a distance from Kartik and her marital life.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira face this situation.

past seven days