Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika gets heartbroken

MUMBAI: The episode sees how the Goenkas search for Kartik while he sneaks out to spend quality time with Kairav. Late at night, the Singhanias panic when they realise that Kairav is missing. Kartik comes home and makes a confession to Vedika that he will not be able to live without Kairav. He tells Vedika that he had made a decision to bring Kairav home and for that if he will have to bring Naira home, he was ready for it. Vedika gets shell shocked but soon her day dream comes to an end. She feared that her dream might come true and wishes otherwise.



Here, Vedika comes in Naira’s dream, who accuses her for making Kairav, the reason to bond with the Goenkas and Kartik again. She blames Naira for snatching her rights as Kartik’s wife and tells her that she had always wanted to keep Kartik close and reunite with him. Her dream breaks and she wakes Kartik up. Naira tries to make Kartik understand that he should have considered Vedika’s situation before deciding to sleep over. Kartik behaves childish and answers to Naira’s questions. He tells Naira that his love for Kairav was above everything and that he doesn’t have to answer to anyone’s questions.



Kairav wakes up and tells Naira that he was the one who made the call and had told him to come. Naira and Kartik pretended to joke with each other and Vedika hears their conversation, as she was on a call with Devyani. Kartik decided to leave however Kairav insisted that Kartik stayed for breakfast. Kaveri tells Kartik to freshen up and Kartik, Naira and Kairav bond as a family. Meanwhile, Vedika gets a call from Pallavi, who points out that her marriage with Kartik was illegal, as his first wife, Naira was alive. Pallavi gives her the example of one of her patients who had a similar case and informs Vedika that till the time Naira and Kartik will not get divorced legally, her marriage will be considered as illegal.



Vedika gets heartbroken to learn this truth and tells Pallavi that since everyone’s attention was towards Kairav, no one must have paid attention to this fact. She runs to the Goenka house to confront Kartik and Naira. Here, Kartik has breakfast with the Singhanias while Vedika was driving towards them in the car.