Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika makes efforts to bring Dadi on her side

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television soap opera. The story of Naira and Kartik has been entertaining audience. The show currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles.

The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns. Here’s an update for all those who missed the latest episode. Well, the Goenkas and Vansh miss Kairav and Naira during Sankranti. However, Vedika tries to distract everyone’s attention. At the Singhanias, Kairav also wishes to celebrate Sankranti with his family but Naira makes him understand that she won’t be able to go and that if he wants to go then she can send him with the driver. Kairav refuses to go without Naira.

Vedika makes efforts to bring Dadi on her side but the latter ignores her and lectures her for doing wrong with all of them. Vedika overhears Manish and Suvarna's conversation about Kartik missing Kairav and trying to fulfill his responsibilities well. Kartik smiles seeing a kite flown by Samarth and tries to catch it. Vedika calls Pallavi to tell her about how Goenkas are crazy for Naira and she should go away from their lives. But Pallavi tells her that they are just trying to scare her.

Pallavi tells her that they don't have any evidence against the two of them so there is nothing to worry about. Vansh requests Samarth and Gayu to take him to Kairav. Vansh comes to meet Kairav and they all start celebrating together. Samarth makes a video call to Manish and Akhilesh after which everyone starts leaving for Singhania house to celebrate Sankranti with them. On the other hand, Naksh tries to gather information about Umesh Gupta and asks people who live nearby him. But he is still unable to find any clue about him. Naira asks Dadi about Kartik being alone there with Vedika and wishes to have him there instead.

Everyone dances and enjoys together while Kairav an Naira both waits for Kartik. Naira starts crying as she misses Kartik and then suddenly he makes an entry while playing a dhol. Kairav hugs him but Vedika also enters along with him which makes everyone unhappy. Vedika tells everyone that she knew Kairav is missing Kartik because of which she brought him there. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?