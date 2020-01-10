Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika’s honeymoon plan to keep Naira away from Kartik

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television soap opera. The story of Naira and Kartik has been entertaining audience. The show currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles.



The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns. Now here’s an update for the loyal viewers of the show. Vedika tells Naira about their honeymoon plan and this shocks Naira. Vedika plans to go Munnar for honeymoon and asks Kartik to go for shopping with her. Naira taunts Vedika by saying that she knows about Pallavi post which the latter gets uncomfortable and leaves. Naksh tries to attack Suhasini thinking she is a thief but Dadi tells him that she is waiting for Naira there. Naksh asks the reason behind this post which Dadi tells him Vedika's truth. Naira arrives and informs them about the conversation which she heard between Pallavi and Umesh. She asks Dadi and Naksh to stay calm as they don’t have any evidence to prove Vedika wrong. She then says how Vedika has planned for their honeymoon so that she can keep her and Kairav away from Kartik. She also asks Naksh to get Vedika’s sonography done from a different doctor by next morning at any cost.



Naksh asks about Kairav’s whereabouts post which Naira tells him that he is there where he is actually supposed to be. Kartik asks Vedika whether she having an issue with Kairav staying at home to which Vedika replies in the affirmative and asks him to solve the issue. Kartik tells her that he is fulfilling his promise but he hasn’t made any promise that involved his heart or anyone. Kairav complains to Naira about Kartik but Naira tells him that he must be too tired to play with him. Dadi captures a picture and sends it to Naira. Kartik prays to God for having a normal morning the next day. Vedika talks to herself and says that staying there will never make her and Kartik come close to each other. She has decided to take him to Munnar for this reason.



It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?