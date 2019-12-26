Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika’s sly act

MUMBAI: The episode begins. The Goenkas start preparing for Kartik's wedding ceremony. Everyone is excited, but Suhasini still fears that something wrong might happen. She insists that Kartik must reach the court with Vedika before the time for the divorce hearing.

Meanwhile, Naksh and Naira wait outside Vedika's room and hope that she rises early. Kaveri and Devyani also feel that Kartik and Vedika must ensure they reach the court on time to avoid inviting trouble. However, neither the Singhanias and the Goenkas are aware of Vedika's plan. Vedika has made up her mind to delay divorce to stop Kartik from marrying Naira purposely.

The scene later shifts to Goenka's house, where Kartik comforted Suhasini and told her not to get tensed about the situation. He got ready and left for Singhania's house to meet Naira before he went to the court. But, as they were about to leave, Suhasini sprains her leg. This made the situation tensed and everyone suggested her to take rest so that she will be able to attend Kartik and Naira's wedding ceremony. In the end, Kartik left the house to meet Naira with Gayu and Vansh.

In the meantime, Kaveri and Devyani made attempts to wake up Vedika and she continued to pretend that she was asleep. Vedika on purpose took a long time to get ready so that she would reach late to the court. A while later, Kartik reached the Singhania's house and started looking for Naira. Naira was hidden behind a piece of furniture. Naira was dressed in a night suit and she avoided meeting Kartik who was well dresses. But soon after the hide and seek games, Kartik spotted Naira and the two share a blissful moment together. Kartik started hoping to start his new life with Naira after severing the old ties, which have stopped him from reuniting with Naira.

She says I can’t wait for more. He says I will get free of all the bonds that’s stopping me. They hug. Yeh Rishta kya….plays…

They go to everyone. Devyaani asks Naira to get ready. Naksh asks why is Vedika taking much time, Dadi is calling again and again. Kartik says nothing to worry, we will reach on time. He sees Naira and does haye… Dadi worries seeing the time. Samarth and Akhilesh take care of her. Manish says Kartik was leaving now. Suwarna says you lied to her. He says yes, she is worried, I m also tensed. Dadi smiles seeing mangalsutra for Naira. Vansh tells Kairav about haldi. Vansh says its a happy day, but everyone is sad. Kartik says no, everyone is just busy. Vedika comes downstairs. She says I m sorry for not waking up early. Kartik says sorry Vedika. Naira hugs Vedika. Naksh says we can’t afford to get late, its imp to take that paper today. Vedika says yes, I have kept it. Kairav wishes her all the best. He says finish your work and come fast, we will dance in mum and dad’s marriage, then we will get you married too. Gayu says don’t say this. Kairav asks why we will make Samarth and Gayu marry also. Kartik and Vedika leave.

Dadi grinds the Haldi. She likes the kalgi and sherwani for Kartik. She asks them to get ready. Manish says they are leaving. Kartik and Naira sit in the car. Vedika imagines Pallavi. Pallavi asks her not to feel guilty, promises she won’t get back. Kartik says the car isn’t starting. Vedika sees Pallavi. Kartik says finally, the car started. Vedika drops the papers out of the car. They leave. Devyaani asks Naira to get ready for puja. Naira says no, once Kartik calls, then we will do this. Gayu says you are doubting your fate. Naira says no. Gayu says let's celebrate now, everything will be fine. They go. Naira goes upstairs and stops. She sees the wind blowing. She says it seems some storm is approaching. Kairav asks her to shut the door. She goes to shut the door. The paper flies over her face. She checks it and recalls Naksh’s words.