Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: WHAT! Abhimanyu to announce to the media that Kairav is the culprit; Manjari goes into coma

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting with every passing day.

In the latest episode, we saw that Akshara is able to arrange for evidence through a detective. Manjari suffers a heart attack and is rushed to the hospital.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Akshara reaches Abhimanyu’s place and leaves the evidence there with a note. Her phone gets switched off thats why the two aren’t able to call each other.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Major SHOWDOWN between Akshara and Abhimanyu

Later, we will see Manjari go into a coma and Abhimanyu gets furious. Akshara on the other hand tells everyone that Abhimanyu is coming and that they will get the answers to their questions very soon.

Abhimanyu reaches Akshara’s place and Akshara rushes to hug him. We see a big group of media enter the house. Abhimanyu then announces to the media that Kairav is the culprit behind Anisha’s life being destroyed and her death. Akshara and everyone else are shocked to hear this.

What happened to the proof Akshara left? Will Abhimanyu get to know the truth?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhimanyu begs for Akshara’s help