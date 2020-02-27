News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: When the young Naira and grown-up Nairas met

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 04:52 PM

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is popularly known for portraying the role of junior Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. She was a part of the show around 2015-2016 and won a million hearts. the actress is now seen in another popular Hindi serial titled Patiala Babes as Mini. Ashnoor  started her career at a very young age by making her debut in 2009 series Jhansi Ki Rani as Prachi.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi grabbed audience attention by making her appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring opposite Mohsin Khan.

Shivangi and Ashnoor share a close bond. The latter may not be part of the show but is still attached to the show and her former co-actors. Ashnoor essayed the role of Hina khan aka Akshara’s daughter.

We came across a throwback photograph of our junior and senior Nairas posing in an identical manner.

Both the actors share a positive connection and have massive respect for each other.

Do you crave to see Ashnoor and Shivangi together?

Have a look below, and tell us.

Tags Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Naira Ashnoor Kaur Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan Pankhuri Awasthy Tanmay Shah TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here