Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: When the young Naira and grown-up Nairas met

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is popularly known for portraying the role of junior Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. She was a part of the show around 2015-2016 and won a million hearts. the actress is now seen in another popular Hindi serial titled Patiala Babes as Mini. Ashnoor started her career at a very young age by making her debut in 2009 series Jhansi Ki Rani as Prachi.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi grabbed audience attention by making her appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring opposite Mohsin Khan.

Shivangi and Ashnoor share a close bond. The latter may not be part of the show but is still attached to the show and her former co-actors. Ashnoor essayed the role of Hina khan aka Akshara’s daughter.

We came across a throwback photograph of our junior and senior Nairas posing in an identical manner.

Both the actors share a positive connection and have massive respect for each other.

Do you crave to see Ashnoor and Shivangi together?

Have a look below, and tell us.