Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Who is your favourite between Akshara's beta and jamai?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan aka Akshara is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She obtained fame in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later participated in reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up. And she is also known for her remarkable performance as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Meanwhile, Rohan Mehra rose to popularity by playing the role of Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. He is an actor and model. Naksh has also participated in reality show Bigg Boss 10. His other noted works that include MTV series Gumrah and Webbed 2.

Mohsin Khan is a television actor and model and is known for portraying the character Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He made his television debut in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins with Star Plus.

We came across a picture of Hina Khan, Rohan Mehra, and Mohsin Khan. Hina Khan is seen posing with her beta Naksh and jamai Kartik. Rohan Mehra left the show very early but has ruled many hearts during the period and still continues to do, whereas Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka made his heroic entrance later with Shivangi Joshi. Hina was the showstopper of the serial in its initial years.

Who is your favourite between Naksh Singhania and Kartik Goenka?

Have a look below, and tell us.