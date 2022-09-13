Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Abhimanyu wants to return to Jaipur while Manjari is worried about him

As the family stands together for the puja, Abhimanyu asks Manjari to not stop him from going back and she is left bewildered by his stubbornness to return.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 16:07
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Oh No! Akshara follows Abhimanyu, to be kicked out by Manjari?

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and soon we will get to see Abhimanyu and Akshara see each other after the leap.

We came across a video and we saw a puja happening at the Birlas. Abhimanyu recently met with a grave accident in Jaipur and is seen trying to convince Manjari about letting him return to Jaipur.

He had been in the city, looking for Akshara, waiting for an explanation from her for leaving him without a backward glance and seems to be keen on returning to Jaipur.

Manjari is worried about her son, who just came out of an ordeal and asks him if someone is waiting for him back in Jaipur but Abhimanyu doesn’t explain his need to visit Jaipur again.

What happens now?

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Akshara can't see Abhimanyu hurt, reaches out to him

