Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be back with a bang: Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the film and television industry too. Production has come to a halt and will not resume anytime soon. This is the reason why it has become difficult for the channels to air fresh episodes of the shows. They have now resorted to the telecast of old shows instead of the present ones.

The same has happened with the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The lead actor of the show, Mohsin Khan has recently shared a few pictures from their last day of shoot on his Instagram handle. We can see that the actor is posing with some of the cast and crew members in the pictures that were clicked almost a month ago. Talking about the same, here’s what he writes in his caption, 'A month back!! Last day of shoot...yeh rishta will b back with a bang insha Allah.'

Have a look.

