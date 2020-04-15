News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be back with a bang: Mohsin Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 02:39 PM

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the film and television industry too. Production has come to a halt and will not resume anytime soon. This is the reason why it has become difficult for the channels to air fresh episodes of the shows. They have now resorted to the telecast of old shows instead of the present ones.

The same has happened with the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The lead actor of the show, Mohsin Khan has recently shared a few pictures from their last day of shoot on his Instagram handle. We can see that the actor is posing with some of the cast and crew members in the pictures that were clicked almost a month ago. Talking about the same, here’s what he writes in his caption, 'A month back!! Last day of shoot...yeh rishta will b back with a bang insha Allah.'

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Mohsin Khan Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Shivangi Joshi Coronavirus pandemic TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here