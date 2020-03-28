Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to witness a leap; Naira to find out something shocking

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular and long-running shows of the small screen. The serial has gathered huge praises from the fans for its intriguing plot and kept the viewers hooked to the show till date.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has undergone several changes in the track with time. The show has also witnessed leaps which further brought lots of changes making it more interesting for the viewers.

And now, as per the latest news, the show is set to witness a very big leap in the upcoming days. The hit drama series will take 15 years of a leap. Yes, you heard it right!

The show's story will progress much faster with Kartik and Naira's kids will be all grown-up.

We also hear that Naira will find a shocking truth about her laughter Kaira being alive and lives in Australia. However, Kaira will hate her mother for not being there for her.

Meanwhile, Kairav will be shown extremely close to her mother and Naira loves him the most. Krish's character will be shown negative in the show.

A lot of interesting things are set to happen in the show and we are sure the viewers will be curious to see the upcoming episodes.

