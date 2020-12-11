Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kairav AKA Aarambh Trehan celebrates birthday with Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Rajan Shahi; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Here we are back again with an exciting update from the glitzy world of entertainment

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is one of the top-rated shows on Indian Television. The show has a massive fan following since its inception.

The main leads of the show Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira are together fondly called 'KAIRA' and the fans couldn't keep calm as the show completed 1200 episodes of a successful run.

Aarambh Trehan who essays the role of Kairav and who is seen as the son of Kartik and Naira turned 12 and this surely called for a dual celebration for the entire cast and crew of the show.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi's THIS gesture left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's heart melt

Recently Aarambh was called the 'superhero' of the show by Mohsin Khan, this clearly tells us the bond the child actor shares with his co-stars and these pictures are proof!

Tellychakkar brings you Exclusive Pictures of the celebration from the sets of the show

Rajan Shahi along with the director and actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan can be seen in the celebration with the overjoyed Aarambh Trehan.

Well, the show has garnered praise for its intriguing storyline and no doubt these pictures will raise the excitement of its die-hard fans

Also read: THIS is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast reacts on knowing the twists in the story

Here's wishing Aarambh a very Happy Birthday!

Stay tuned to this space for more entertainment updates and gossips