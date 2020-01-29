News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's KAIRAV and Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala's AMYRA are the NEW BFF's in Telly Town!

29 Jan 2020 05:13 PM

MUMBAI: Kids are ruling television, there's no doubt about it.

From their sweet antics on screen to thought-provoking child issues, they impart a lot of innocent knowledge to adults in ways more than
one. Infact, entertainment without these cute-cuddly-little ones is complete out of imagination. In fact a lot of advertisers prefer using
kids in their ads more than adults or sexy babes as the toddlers hit the emotional strings within us.

Who wouldn’t stop in front of their television screen to see a little girl have Oreo biscuits in unique style!!!

Now, talking about the kids, television's sweethearts Kairav from Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai and Amyra from Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala aka Tanmy
Shah and Myra Singh seem to have found good friends in each other. The duo recently made a Tik Tok video which was filled with oodles of
cuteness and we are sure that just like us, you too would not be able to stop yourself from watching it over and over again...

View this post on Instagram

#amyra_and_tanmay_havingfun#tussimotemoteho

A post shared by Tanmay Rishi Shah (@tanmayrishi) on


Isn't it cute?
