Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is on a roll, hits another milestone!

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan, who is one of the most popular television actors, enjoys a huge fan following. He is admired by his fans for his versatile portrayal of characters in his shows.

He has acted in shows such as Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He is currently winning hearts with his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

His chemistry with co-star Shivangi Joshi is loved by the audience, and today, Kartik and Naira are considered as one of the iconic couples of televisions.

The actor is pretty active on social media. He makes sure to update his followers about his whereabouts.

The actor recently teamed up with Bollywood hottie Urvashi Rautela for a music video titled Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, and fans were excited to see them together.

( ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam is the ‘PERFECT ALADDIN’: Mohsin Khan)

Now, Moshin and Urvashi have hit another milestone as their video touched 25 million views on YouTube within a week.

That’s a huge achievement, but there are no surprises here, as both Mohsin and Urvashi make a wonderful pair, and the chemistry the two shared was loved by the audiences.

The song and picturization are amazing, and the lyrics are hearttouching.

Well, Mohsin seems be on a roll, as recently his video with Shivangi also touched 63 million views.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Mohsin Khan is RE-LIVING his SINGAPORE DAYS ... )