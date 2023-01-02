This is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod’s favorite sweet craving, find out what

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 13:16
This is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod’s favorite sweet craving, find out what

MUMBAI :Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Also Read-  EXCLUSIVE! Pranali Rathod talks about playing a pregnant woman in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says, “I wish I got pregnant in the show earlier”

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online.  The actress has shared an adorable picture where she is holding a candy floss in her hand and she has captioned it in Marathi, “Kyunki Mala Avdat”  Check out the post below;

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Akshara and Abhimanyu part ways as he blames her for Neil’s death and for the twins’ miscarriage. Akshara reaches Pathankot and starts her life afresh with a stranger called Abhinav. When she suffers a miscarriage previously of her twins, she loses only one baby and one baby survives. She gives birth to a boy named Abhir and raises him with Abhinav.

Also Read- Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-bollywoodhungama

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 13:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter
MUMBAI  :Two years ago in 2020, a report was doing the rounds that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya were...
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
MUMBAI  :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Ranvir Shorey roped in for web series titled First Page for Zee5
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and Television,...
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple
MUMBAI Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been...
Recent Stories
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Agarwal to make her Punjabi film debut
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Agarwal to make her Punjabi film debut
Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?
Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?
Shabir Ahluwalia's luxurious trip to the Maldives with his family is every travel bug's dream! Check it out!
Shabir Ahluwalia's luxurious trip to the Maldives with his family is every travel bug's dream! Check it out!
Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here
Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here