This is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod’s favorite sweet craving, find out what

MUMBAI :Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Pranali Rathod talks about playing a pregnant woman in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says, “I wish I got pregnant in the show earlier”

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. The actress has shared an adorable picture where she is holding a candy floss in her hand and she has captioned it in Marathi, “Kyunki Mala Avdat” Check out the post below;

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Akshara and Abhimanyu part ways as he blames her for Neil’s death and for the twins’ miscarriage. Akshara reaches Pathankot and starts her life afresh with a stranger called Abhinav. When she suffers a miscarriage previously of her twins, she loses only one baby and one baby survives. She gives birth to a boy named Abhir and raises him with Abhinav.

Also Read- Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-bollywoodhungama