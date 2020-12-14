Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi grooves to the tunes of Bruno Mars's Count On Me; VIDEO INSIDE

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi amazes everyone as she breaks into an impromptu dance act when out and about in town

TV actress Shivangi Joshi has a massive fan following on Instagram, fans wait for her posting before flooding it with comments. Finally as stars have begun to venture out of their homes, she dropped a video on her INSTA Stories, goofily grooving with her gal pal. The actress is seen in a black sleeves top with a blue pair of denim and a handbag on her shoulder. She removed her mask to shoot this video as one would see it hung on her ear; she tied her hair in a messy bun.

The actress is seen grooving on Count On Me by Bruno Mars, the video was probably shot when the actress was in the mall along with her gal pal. A few weeks ago, the actress along with her co-star Mohsin Khan was seen grooving to Auntji number in their 2050 avatars in a makeup room. This indicates the actress being a total fun-loving person and also her ability to break out in dance moves anytime and anywhere.

Also in the rest of her INSTA Stories, she was celebrating 45 million views of her music video, Baarish, she shared some adorable snippets that also has her co-star Mohsin Khan. Take a look at Shivangi’s INSTA Stories below-

Well, the actress surely has some moves to kill!

Stay tuned to this space for more

