Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer and Kunal's fun ride on Jai-Veeru bike

An interesting track is lined up in the upcoming episode of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.



Abeer and Kunal get into a serious argument where Kunal compels Abeer to choose between Mishti and him.



Abeer chooses Mishti, and Kunal gets upset and breaks all ties with Abeer.



Kunal even holds Mishti responsible for the increasing distance between them.



Soon, Abeer stops Kunal during his morning walk and gifts him a Jai-Veeru bike.



Kunal is touched by this and hugs him.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.