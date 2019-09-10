Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer and Mishti's intimate kiss

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti’s love story is going well. Meanwhile, Kunal and Kuhu’s marriage is on the verge of breaking.



In the previous episode, Abeer and Mishti have united in love, but they haven’t yet revealed their relationship to anyone.



In the upcoming episode, Mishti is worried about Kunak and Kuhu’s marriage, where the duo are just pretending to be on good terms.



Nanu will reveal to Mishti that Meenakshi has gone to Ahmedabad for some work. He hence invites Mishti home to spend some time with Abeer.



Mishti and Abeer will head to the bathroom where they share an intimate kiss and romantic moments together.



It will be interesting to see how Meenakshi will react to their relationship.