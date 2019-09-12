Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer makes Kunal realize Kuhu’s worth

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti’s love story is on the right track, whereas Kuhu and Kunal’s relationship is on the verge on breaking. Kunal wants to divorce Kuhu, but Abber will make him realize her worth.

In the previous episode, Kunal is angry with Mishti after the mishap with Abeer. Thus, Kunal asks Abeer to choose between Kunal and Mishti.



In the upcoming episode, Abeer will not know what to do, but he will take a stand for Mishti. He will declare his love for her in front of everyone, which will leave Kunal shattered.



Abeer will try to explain to Kunal, but the latter is heartbroken and shattered.



Kuhu consoles and supports Kunal, and making him realize her worth.



And during this tough time, Kunal will bond with Kuhu. It will be interesting to see whether Kuhu and Kunal mend their relationship.