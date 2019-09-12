Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer meets with an accident

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti’s love story is going well, but Kunal has some other plans for them.



In the upcoming episode, Abeer wants to surprise Mishti by showering flowers on her from a height.



Abeer successfully surprises Mishti, but later, he falls from the same height.



Mishti and Kunal panic on seeing Abeer’s state. Before Kunal can rush Abeer to the hospital, he lashes out at Mishti.



Kunal humiliates Mishti for trapping Abeer in love and then blames for an attempt to murder Abeer.



Post this major drama, Kunal will ask Abeer to choose between him and Mishti.



What will Abeer’s decision be?