Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer's father to strengthen Abeer and Mishti’s relationship

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is going to see the interesting entry of Abeer's father.



Abeer and Kunal's brotherhood is completely broken over a misunderstanding.



Meenakshi is responsible for the broken chords, but Mishti is being blamed.



Abeer misses his father, while Meenakshi develops fears losing her sons as her husband has finally returned.



Mishti and Abeer celebrate Ganpati Visarjan, where shockingly, a man is seen drowning in the river.



Mishti jumps into the water and finally saves the man.



Interestingly, the man is Abeer's father, and Abeer breaks into tears on seeing him.



Abeer and Mishti's love become stronger after this major mishap.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.