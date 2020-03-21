Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke becomes the number one show in UK

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one the most successful shows on television and the show is not only doing well in India but also ruling the TRP chart overseas.

Recently, the show has topped the TRP ratings in UK thus, becoming the number one show, followed by Kasauti and Yeh Hai Chaatein on the 2nd and 3rd spot.

One of the USP of the serial, is that the show has a beautiful storyline of her mother ( Meenkashi) who is trying her best to keep her sons to herself, and ruin the marriage as she thinks that the girls they are married to are not suitable for them.

The audience also loves the chemistry shared of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma.

Well the show recently completed a year, and now it seems like they have another reason to celebrate.