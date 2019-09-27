News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kuhu supports broken Rajvansh family Kunal feels guilty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 06:40 AM

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Kuhu and Kunal are living a bitter marriage hiding from everyone.

Kunal wants to divorce Kuhu and wants to get rid of her as she does not love her

While Kuhu expects Kunal to love her and patch up with her.

On the other side, Abeer raise the question of Meenakshi and confronts her over the real reason behind their separation with father.

Abeer walks away from the house in search of Mehul while entire Rajvansh family breakdown.

In a tough time, Kuhu turns their support system and takes care of everyone where Kunal feels guilty as he is cheating this kind Kuhu.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kuhu, Kunal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days