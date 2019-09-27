Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kuhu supports broken Rajvansh family Kunal feels guilty

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Kuhu and Kunal are living a bitter marriage hiding from everyone.

Kunal wants to divorce Kuhu and wants to get rid of her as she does not love her

While Kuhu expects Kunal to love her and patch up with her.

On the other side, Abeer raise the question of Meenakshi and confronts her over the real reason behind their separation with father.

Abeer walks away from the house in search of Mehul while entire Rajvansh family breakdown.

In a tough time, Kuhu turns their support system and takes care of everyone where Kunal feels guilty as he is cheating this kind Kuhu.