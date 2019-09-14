News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke : Kunal blames Mishti for creating a rift between him and Abeer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 03:11 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke showcased that Kunal was disappointed and wanted to leave.

Kunal asked Abeer to choose between him and Mishti. Abeer is baffled and says he cannot choose between the two as both are special. Kunal gets hurt and says he will never apologize to her as she has created a dispute and distance between him and Abeer. Kunal even starts packing his bags and Kuhu tries to explain him.

On the other hand, Meenakshi sprains her ankle and decides to return to her sons. She gets to know about Kunal and Abeer's fight. During Ganpati visarjan Abeer says sorry to Mishti for what Kunal did.

They decide to look for Baba. 

past seven days