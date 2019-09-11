News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kunal calls Mishti home wrecker

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 08:12 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' very popular TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is seeing a high-voltage track in the current storyline.

Abeer and Mishti come together in Mumbai after Nanu compels the latter to visit Mumbai.

Mishti's arrival in Mumbai leaves Kunal furious.

He confronts Mishti as soon as Abeer gets hurt.

Kunal holds Mishti responsible for the increasing distance between Abeer and his brotherly relationship.

Kunal is angry and breaks down. He calls Mishti a home wrecker.

He also tells her that he will never let her unite with Abeer.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days