Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kunal calls Mishti home wrecker

MUMBAI: Star Plus' very popular TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is seeing a high-voltage track in the current storyline.



Abeer and Mishti come together in Mumbai after Nanu compels the latter to visit Mumbai.



Mishti's arrival in Mumbai leaves Kunal furious.



He confronts Mishti as soon as Abeer gets hurt.



Kunal holds Mishti responsible for the increasing distance between Abeer and his brotherly relationship.



Kunal is angry and breaks down. He calls Mishti a home wrecker.



He also tells her that he will never let her unite with Abeer.



