Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kunal refuses to forget challenge

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Mishti goes to meet Abeer during the Ganesh festival.



Kunal turns upset once again when Mishti confronts him.



Mishti apologizes for her mistake, but Kunal remains unaffected.



Kunal reminds Mishti about her rejection and warns Mishti about the upcoming storm in her life.



He also tells her not to trap Abeer in her fake love.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.