News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kunal refuses to forget challenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 09:52 AM

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Mishti goes to meet Abeer during the Ganesh festival.

Kunal turns upset once again when Mishti confronts him.

Mishti apologizes for her mistake, but Kunal remains unaffected.

Kunal reminds Mishti about her rejection and warns Mishti about the upcoming storm in her life.

He also tells her not to trap Abeer in her fake love.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India...

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa

past seven days