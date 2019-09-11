News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi meets husband; wants to keep Abeer away

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 08:41 AM

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will show an interesting twist.

Meenakshi goes to meet her husband, who is hospitalized and bedridden.

Meenakshi’s husband face is not revealed, but he wants to meet Abeer.

However, Meenakshi is not ready to let her husband meet Abeer.

Meenakshi wants to keep Abeer and Kunal close to her heart without anyone’s interference.

Meenakshi asks Abeer’s father to sign some legal papers after which she will go to meet him.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Will Abeer come to know about Meenakshi meeting his father secretly?

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

