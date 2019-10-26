Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Pandit informs Mishti about Mehul in Rajgarh

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Abir praying with a true heart to get a wife who speaks less. Mishti beats him. He hugs her. She sees her painting there. Dheere dheere….plays…. He says you can come here and dream of your life. Meenakshi says you won’t get these papers if I don’t get Abir, you have time till engagement, do anything you want, if Abir leaves me, you have to leave Rajkot. Mehul says I won’t go, do anything, I will use my son as shield. She says great, will you hide behind Abir and strike. He says no, Kunal…. you forgot I have two sons, I will snatch the other one also, ask your dad to convince Mishti.

She worries. He thinks before she strikes him, he has to make Mishti change his decision. Abir says I will welcome you in the house and lift you to take

you. Mishti says you will decorate the bedroom and wait for me, with sehra. He says its boring idea. She says we shall do something new. He lifts her. She says I m getting dizzy. He says I will decide it here. She says Mehul uncle… He drops her and says sorry, I thought dad has really come. She asks is he coming, it was his idea to stay in different house. He says yes, I will call and ask. Mishti thinks sorry to break your dreams.

Mehul gets Abir’s call. The man comes to take money. Mehul asks Bharat to wait for some days, Abir came there, necklace got missed. Bharat asks what shall I tell the people, you took money from me many times, I like to people that you are ill. Mehul says I will pay money soon. Mishti smiles hearing Abir and jokes on him. He says I had weight issues with me, no one liked to play with me, you won’t do this, right. She says never, I will do everything. He asks everything. She says shut up, I was thinking to get Mehul’s check up done. He says I couldn’t find his reports. She says strange. He says person can’t do much when he is poor and without his family, now I m with him. She thinks he had money for flight tickets, how shall I tell you. Mehul comes and asks did you see the house, did you final this. Abir says we can find new one if you don’t like.

Mehul says its nice. Abir says your bedroom is big, you can rest well. Mehul says I m from Rajgarh, there is nothing else there except poverty. Mishti asks why don’t we do engagement there, your house is there. Abir says that’s a great idea. Mishti says you will be glad going home. Mehul says no, we will get much time later, its not good to upset Meenakshi now, I wanted to spend my rest of the days with Abir, my wish got fulfilled, let engagement happen as Meenakshi wants. Abir says yes, my house is where you both are. Mishti says I won’t let anyone snatch your smile, uncle also wants this. Mehul says yes, God bless you.

Jasmeet says Kuhu wants to keep the fast. Parul says we will organize Karwachauth function if Kuhu wants. Jasmeet says its very tough fast to keep. Nidhi says I keep fasts often. Parul says yes, Nishi will also keep the fast. Varsha says Bahu gets sargi from Saas, I know Meenakshi is worried, will Kunal come. Parul says Kunal will come and I will send the Sargi. Varsha thanks her. Kunal comes. Jasmeet says Kuhu has kept Karwachauth fast for you. Kunal greets them and goes.

Abir says when dad got me here, we had a panipuri eating competition, today you will compete with dad. Mehul asks Mishti are you ready. Mishti says heart patients aren’t allowed for this spicy things. Mehul jokes. Abir says look the enemy is clever. Mishti thinks I also feel the same, uncle didn’t answer me. Nanu asks Kaushal to park the car, I can go faster by walk, I m going to convince Mishti, she will listen to me. Mehul reads Meenakshi’s message that Nanu is coming. Mishti wins. Abir asks can anyone defeat Mishti. Nanu comes and says no one. Mishti greets her. Nanu blesses Abir and her. He asks Abir not to go away. Mehul asks Abir to come. Mishti asks Abir to go with Mehul. Abir goes. Kaushal says you can’t snatch Abir from us. Mishti cries. Nanu says its Abir’s decision. He gives his wife’s bangles for Mishti.

He says Meenakshi has sent this today, she asked me to give this to you. Kaushal says its our mum’s blessings. Nanu says I know you don’t want to stay away from the family, tell me the reason, I will talk to Kunal, I know its happening wrong. Mishti cries. Nanu says don’t let Abir leave the house. Mishti says I know Abir is your best friend, you are Abir’s best friend, trust me, I m doing this for Abir. She thinks I can’t tell you the truth. She says I can’t step back, I m sorry. She goes. She says I doubt Mehul, how shall I tell this, its not normal thing, I have to find out why uncle is doing this. She calls for a cab to go to Rajgarh.

Credit: Telly Updates