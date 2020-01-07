Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Rajshri is happy that Mishti will marry Nishant

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Mishti waits for Abir outside Rajvansh house. Abir opens the gate and asks Mishti to leave. She asks him if he had read her letter. He says he did and doesn't want her in his life. He tears the letter and asks Mishti to leave.

Mishti reaches home and tells her family members that if Nishant has no issues with their relationship, then she is also ready to marry him. Nishant is happy. Mishti goes to her room and cries inconsolably.

Nishant goes to meet Mishti and he asks her why did she say yes to dadu. Mishti says she is tired of taking wrong decisions and doesn't want to end it.

Nishant says that he promises not to hurt her and will always love her.

Abir is seen playing guitar when Jugnu comes to him. But Abir shouts at him. Parul asks Abir what is wrong but right then, Meenakshi interrupts her and asks her to leave him (Abir) alone. Meenakshi tries talking to Abir but he asks her to leave.

Rajshri is happy that Mishti will marry Nishant. They all prepare for roka ceremony as Jasmeet is a Punjabi. Varsha asks Kuhu to make the arrangements. Abir overhears it and is keen on helping Kuhu with her work. But he is unaware it is for Mishti-Nishant's engagement.

He goes shopping but is seen missing Mishti. Jasmeet comes to meet Mishti and she gives her a pair of earrings. Jasmeet then tells Mishti that she felt bad that her son Nishant chose a girl for his wedding but asks her to take care of Nishant. Mishti decides to be strong and responsible.