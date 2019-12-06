Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Ritvik Arora reveals the secret behind playing the character of Kunal to perfection!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, which is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. The show gave us an amazing new onscreen couple Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora, who plays the role of Kuhu and Kunal. The duo's chemistry is just mind-blowing and fans are loving this beautiful pair.

Ritvik has become a favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing and chocolate-boy looks. The actor his overwhelmed with the great response he is getting from fans for his role in the show. Moreover, he has always been thankful to his fans for all the love and support.

We have always seen Ritvik acknowledging his fans' comments and sweet gestures on social media. The actor has frequently done question and answer sessions on Instagram and sweetly answered questions asked by his fans.

Today, during a question and answer session, a fan asked the actor about his routine to get into Kunal's character. Ritvik said that he turns up on the set, wears his office wear, combs his hair that apparently runs wild, watches something edgy, and tries it onscreen. Whoa! That's too much hard work! We must say, Ritvik is taking lots of efforts to make his character more loved by the audiences.

The actor has previously been a part of Colors show Tu Aashiqui opposite Jannat Zubair Rahmani.