Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’s Kaveri Priyam goes BOLD; rocks a multicoloured halter neck crop top like a diva; check

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is presently one of the most popular television serials. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With its gripping narrative and interesting twists and turns, the tele serial has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

One of the pivotal characters of the tale is Kuhu Rajvansh. Kuhu’s grey shades are adding much spice to the show. This character is being played by Kaveri Priyam.

Kaveri has not just been entertaining viewers with her acting skills but also impressing fans with her style statements. Be it onscreen or off screen, she wears her cloths with ease and sets major fashion goals. She regularly shares her pictures on social media to treat her fans. She has shared yet another picture.

In her latest picture, she has gone bold. She can be seen flaunting her back as she donned a multicoloured halter neck crop top. She sported it like a diva and we loved her style game. “If being with them makes you fall in love with yourself, they are right for you,” she captioned her picture.

Check out her entire look right here:

Don’t you think Kaveri is looking hot as well as elegant in the picture? Share your thoughts on her style game in the comment section.