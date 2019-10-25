Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Kaveri Priyam achieves a new milestone, thanks her well-wishers

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has become one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been receiving lots of love from the viewers. Also, the fresh pairing of Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma has got thumbs up from the audiences.

Well, apart from them, there’s another new pair of Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam whom have got immense love and support from the viewers.

And this year seems to be pretty lucky for Kaveri. After bagging a popular show, Kaveri has achieved a new milestone. Yes, the actress clocked 100k followers on her Instagram account. Well, Kaveri is very delighted and happy to have received so much of love and support from the viewers.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a cute video where she is seen sharing her happiness with her fans and thanking them. Dressed in a printed outfit, Kaveri looked every bit cute. She is seen holding balloons in her hands and we can clearly see the joy on her face.

Take a look at the video:

Kaveri has just stepped in the TV industry and achieved so much success and love. We hope her career grows every passing day.

Many congratulations to Kaveri for 100k followers.