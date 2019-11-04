Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Ritvik Arora's dance moves on Don't Be Shy are drool-worthy

MUMBAI: Ritivik Arora is winning hearts as Kunal in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. But now, the actor has shared his another hidden talent with his fans and we are glad we got to see it.

Ritvik took to his Instagram account to share a video where he is seen grooving on the song Don't Be Shy and boy, his dances moves are simply amazing.

Take a look at the video:

This video shows Ritvik's love for dance and how he can completely ace it be it on any song. Ritvik's cool avatar was a pure delight to watch and we would love to see more of it.

What do you think about Ritvik's amazing dance? Tell us in the comments.