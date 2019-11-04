News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Ritvik Arora's dance moves on Don't Be Shy are drool-worthy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 12:55 PM
MUMBAI: Ritivik Arora is winning hearts as Kunal in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. But now, the actor has shared his another hidden talent with his fans and we are glad we got to see it. 
 
Ritvik took to his Instagram account to share a video where he is seen grooving on the song Don't Be Shy and boy, his dances moves are simply amazing. 
 
Take a look at the video:
This video shows Ritvik's love for dance and how he can completely ace it be it on any song. Ritvik's cool avatar was a pure delight to watch and we would love to see more of it. 
 
What do you think about Ritvik's amazing dance? Tell us in the comments. 
Tags > Ritivik Arora, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kunal, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor

past seven days