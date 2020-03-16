News

Is Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke taking a leap? Kaveri Priyam's latest post indicates so

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020 12:29 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has always managed to keep the viewers intrigued with its interesting storyline. The daily has gone through various twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked to the screen. 

We are currently seeing how Mishti and Kuhu have developed enmity and they don't get along each other at all. However, no one in the Rajvansh family is aware of it, except Abeer and Kunal. 

As the story is progressing, the audiences will be getting to see lots of drama happening in the show. 

But now, Kaveri Priyam's latest post has sent the fans in a tizzy. The actress has shared a picture where she is seen with co-star Rhea Sharma and there are two cute little kids as well. Looking at the post, we thought that the show might likely take a leap and Kever-Rhea will be seen as the mother to these kids. 

Take a look at Kaveri's post:

View this post on Instagram

These munchkins are #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe

A post shared by Kavveri Priiyam (@kaveripriyam_official) on

  

However, when Tellychakkar got in touch with Kaveri, she laughed out on the same and said that those are her director's kids.

Well, the picture shows how the serial's star cast have a gala time on the sets. We have always seen how the entire star cast shares a great bond with each other.

So guys, in case you come across this picture, you know what's it about. 

