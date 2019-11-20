Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke tops the online TRP charts leaving a popular show behind, the show's star cast is over the moon

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is being well-recevied by the viewers. The popular jodis of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma and Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam have worked wonders and fans are loving these onscreen couples.



And now, with lots of other shows fighting and trying their best to remain on top, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has moved ahead leaving behind many other shows.



Shaheer shared a picture on his Instagram story where his show has made it to the top of the list in Online TRP leaving behind the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.



Kaveri Priyam too shared the same on her Insta story and the whole cast of the show seems to be super happy.



Well, this was one major milestone achieved by Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star cast.



What do you have to say about this? Tell us in the comments.