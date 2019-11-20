News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke tops the online TRP charts leaving a popular show behind, the show's star cast is over the moon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 04:20 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is being well-recevied by the viewers. The popular jodis of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma and Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam have worked wonders and fans are loving these onscreen couples.

And now, with lots of other shows fighting and trying their best to remain on top, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has moved ahead leaving behind many other shows.

Shaheer shared a picture on his Instagram story where his show has made it to the top of the list in Online TRP leaving behind the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Kaveri Priyam too shared the same on her Insta story and the whole cast of the show seems to be super happy.

Well, this was one major milestone achieved by Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star cast.

What do you have to say about this? Tell us in the comments.

 

Tags > Abeer, Mishti, Kunal, Kuhu, Meenakshi, Mehul, Vedika, Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Rupal Patel, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam, Sameer Dharmadhikari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Sailor Today Swa Shore Awards 2019

Sailor Today Swa Shore Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey

past seven days