Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, 16 January 2020, Written Update: Kuhu agrees to help Abir

MUMBAI: The romantic drama television series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is presently one of the most watched television shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for the loyal viewers of the show. The episode sees how Abir asks Meenakshi about her condition for not getting Parul arrested. Parul says that she didn't know anything about the fraud. Abir says that she is doing this because of him. Meenakshi gets Parul arrested. Nanu and Kunal go with her. Abir asks her about the condition again but Meenakshi tells him that she is not threatening anyone but if Mishti comes into the house then everyone has to pay for it.

On the other hand, Mishri tells Kuhu that Abir will not come and that may be he loves her but doesn’t trust her. Meenakshi tells everyone that they were together but because of Mishti now everything has been ruined. Abir takes Mishti’s side and tells Meenakshi that she is wrong.

Meenakshi tells him that he is doing the same mistake which was done by her 25 years back. Abir asks her not to compare Mishti with Mehul as she is not like him. Meenakshi informs him that she has fixed his alliance with a girl whom she has chosen and that he has to marry her by evening. She further says that this is how he will be able to help Parul. Mishti decides to reveal everything to Nishant but Kuhu stops her from doing so. Mishti and Nishant go to the NGO while Abir comes to the police station. Parul asks him not to sacrifice his love because of her but Abir tells her not to worry as he will make everything fine. Mishti shows her bangles to Nanu but the lady reminds her of Abir. Nanu asks Mishti not to act strong but she tells him that she is going to start a new life with him and does not want to disappoint him.

Kuhu asks Abir about his location post which he informs her that there is a problem and he needs her help. Kuhu denies but Ketki tells her what exactly happened which shocks her. Nanu tells Abir that Meenakshi hasn’t left any option for him other than marrying the girl whom she mentioned. Abir tells him that he wants to talk to Mishti as she is the only one who can save him from this problem. Kunal pleads for Abir to Meenakshi but she tells him not to do so. Kuhu agrees to help Abir. He requests her to make Mishti meet him once. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?