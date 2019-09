MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke , is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Abeer and Mishti's life seems to take a new turn. Mishti takes Abeer's challenge to confess her love.

Mishti has found the smart way to confess her love in front of all and win the challenge.

Abeer and Mishti dance together. Kunal and Kuhu are also with them.

Abeer and Mishti share rasleela and enjoy their love, but Kuhu hurts Mishti.