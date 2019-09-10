Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abeer and Mishti's love faces a new challenge

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti are in love with each other, but Kunal and Kuhu are having several problems in their marriage, which is on the verge of breaking.



In the upcoming episode, Abeer and Mishti's love is going well, but they will have to face new challenges.



This trouble in Kunal and Kuhu's married life will affect Abeer and Mishti, and they are more focused on solving it.



The couple vows to not take their love ahead unless they unite Kunal and Kuhu.