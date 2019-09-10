News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abeer and Mishti's love faces a new challenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti are in love with each other, but Kunal and Kuhu are having several problems in their marriage, which is on the verge of breaking.

In the upcoming episode, Abeer and Mishti's love is going well, but they will have to face new challenges.

This trouble in Kunal and Kuhu's married life will affect Abeer and Mishti, and they are more focused on solving it.

The couple vows to not take their love ahead unless they unite Kunal and Kuhu.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abeer, Mishti, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India...

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days