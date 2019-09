MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily serial, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke , is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

Abeer rushes Mishti to hospital after her accident. He is worried for her and also decodes a shocking truth.

Abeer decodes that Kuhu had planned this accident for Mishti and got successful.

Abeer confronts Kuhu as to why she did this and thus everything comes forth as how Kuhu and Kunal's relationship is not going well.

Mishti gets fine and tells Abeer that she needs to sort the trouble of Kuhu's married life.