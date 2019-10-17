Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir and Mishti burn the Ravan effigy together

MUMBAI: The episode sees how the Maheshwari’s welcome Abir. Varsha asks Kuhu why Kunal isn’t here. Mishti interrupts and says that she had told her that Kunal fought with Kuhu because she wanted to come here. Kuhu agrees with Mishti about how silly Kunal is. Abir too supports the lie and says that Kunal used to fight with him too when they were young and he had to go to school. Meanwhile, Nidhi and Parul tell Meenakshi and Yashpal that there has been a theft in the house. They say that in the CCTV footage of the venue they went to play dandiya, she was wearing the necklace when they left from there. So it means someone stole it later. Meenakshi tries to put the blame on Mehul but he arrives there and says that he knows she would frame him for theft and have him thrown out of the house. He asks them to check his room if they wish as he has to go out to meet the doctor.



Later, Kuhu makes Mishti leave with Abir under the pretext of helping him with his NGO work. Meanwhile, Yashpal approaches Meenakshi as she puts some money in an envelope secretly. He tells her that he should trust her and not let Mehul create a rift between them. Abir calls up Mehul and tells him that he doesn’t agree with what he suggested. Before Abir speaks anything else, Mehul cuts him off and says that he has to go meet a friend. Abir takes Mishti to the ground where they are burning Ravan’s effigy. The man who tried to blacken Mehul’s face is there too while Meenakshi goes there too.



But later, that man meets Mehul who gives him Meenakshi’s necklace. Mehul has stolen it when Meenakshi came back home and left the necklace on the table. Abir talks to Mishti and she feels like he’s breaking up with her. She tells him that it’s her decision too and she won’t let him give up on their relationship so soon. As she hugs him, Abir tells her that it was not in his intention for her to feel like he’s breaking up with her. He tells her that he wanted to suggest her that they should love separately after they get married because they cannot stay in the constant fear of what Meenakshi or Kunal would do to hurt her. Meanwhile, Mehul tells the village man to never see him again as Meenakshi might spy on him and Abir would be with him at all times too. Meenakshi meets Laxman at the same ground and gives him money. He tells her that he will leave Rajkot for a while and get her work done. Abir and Mishti burn the Ravan effigy together.