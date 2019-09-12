Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir and Mishti hug each other

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kunal blaming Mishti of fooling his brother with her sweet words. Mishti tells him that he never really understood what love is and walks away. Later during the Aarti, Abir gets a call from Yashpal but her phone is with Mishti, so she goes outside to pick up the call. Meenakshi passes by her to go to the mandap but they both don’t see each other. Abir notices that Mishti isn’t around and tries to spot her in the crowd. Yashpal talks to Mishti and tells her how the house feels dull without Abir and Kunal. He also tells her that Meenakshi has gone to Ahmedabad so they don’t even have horror at home. Mishti laughs. Meenakshi leaves after seeing Abir and Kunal from afar and blesses Abir as he unknowingly touched her feet while picking up an instrument. Mishti sees her leaving and gets surprised because Yashpal told her that she was in Ahmedabad.

Mishti sees Meenakshi leaving in her car and wonders why she lied to her family. Abir comes outside to fetch Mishti as he wants to do the aarti with her. As Kunal performs the aarti with Kuhu, he asks Jasmeet to take a video of them as per his lawyers plan. Kuhu feels absurd and suspects that Kunal is up to something. Later, Kunal makes Jasmeet happy by giving her a discount voucher for a massage. She tells him that he is the best son-in-law and takes a selfie with him. Kunal succeeds in maintaining his image as the best son-in-law as he wins Jasmeet’s heart by acting like he cares about her. He thinks about how he will get rid of Mishti. Later, Abir sits alone at the mandap and recollects his memories when he used to steal boxes of sweets for Kunal and Meenakshi would scold him. He remembered how she used to ask him to stop talking about his father because he had abandoned them.

Later, Kuhu tells Kunal that she is unable to understand his behaviour. She asks him how he had a sudden change of heart and is agreeing to everything and caring about her family. He tells her that he is doing all of this because of her threats. He asks her if she wants him to reveal everything to Jasmeet then he can do so too. He tries to leave but Kuhu holds him tight. In this struggle, Kunal accidentally rips off Kuhu’s sleeve a little. He instantly apologises and tells her that he didn’t intend to do so. Kuhu leaves without saying anything.

Meanwhile, Abir meets Jasmeet who desperately needs to use the washroom but is unable to contact Mishti. He suggests her to use the washroom in his room. As they both enter the room, both of them get surprised looking at the ambience of the room. The room is full of roses, candles and is dimly lit. Abir instantly sees Mishti hiding behind a curtain. Jasmeet teases Abir and asks if he has a girlfriend in Mumbai. He awkwardly tells her no and says all of this is for him. While he distracts Jasmeet, Mishti runs into the washroom. When Jasmeet head towards to the washroom, Abir opens the washroom door and sees Mishti hiding inside. He stops Jasmeet from going in and tells her that he hasn’t flushed the toilet so she can’t use it. Jasmeet gets disgusted and leaves. Mishti laughs at Abir. But the shower gets turned on and she gets drenched. Now Abir laughs at her. Seeing him laugh, she pulls him into the shower too. Both of them get close and intimate. They both hug and spend time spin each other’s arms.