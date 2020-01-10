Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir confronts Kunal

MUMBAI: The romantic drama television series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is currently one of the most watched television shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.



Here’s an update for the loyal viewers of the show. Abir thinks about Mishti and imagines her around him. She comes towards him and asks how he could call her selfish. She further says that he is the one who always understands her. Abir then says that he had made many mistakes to which Mishti says that the only mistake which he did was believing Kunal blindly. She then states that Kunal did not tell him the truth post which she disappears.



Tears start trickling down Abir’s cheeks. He thinks how Kunal didn’t tell him the truth because of which he blamed Mishti. Rajshri comes to Mishti’s room to check her so that she doesn’t run away again. Thereafter, she finds her standing in the balcony. Mishti promises her that she will not be scared or run away post which they hug each other.



Jugnu says to Kunal that Meenakshi may come back again. Kunal tries to find out whether Meenakshi already knew about Nishant’s drug addiction. Jugnu then informs him about Meenakshi’s arrival. Kunal asks her whether she already knew about Nishant’s addiction. Meenakshi says that she just wants to protect Abir and family but is stopped by Kunal.



Nishant suggests something to Mishti. He tells her that they should have a compatibility test which will be a fun. He winks at Rajshri too for the same. Naanu and Mishti fail in choosing the clothes. Naanu asks Mishti to sit with him for some time post which he asks her not to change.



Next, during a conversation, Abir asks Kunal how much he loves him to which Kunal replies in the affirmative. Kunal also tells him that he will not do anything wrong from there on. Later, Abir starts confronting Kunal post which things get tense. He also ends up shouting at Kunal and says that the latter can't be his brother.



