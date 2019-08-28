Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke : Abir gets jealous

MUMBAI: In todayâ€™s episode, Mishti remembers how she and Kuhu used to fight as children. She sends Kuhu a sweet message expressing her happiness for her. Kuhu reads the message but hates Mishti because of what is happening between her and Kunal right now.

Kunal blames Meenakshi for making him the villain in Kuhuâ€™s life. Next morning, Abir decides to see Mishtiâ€™s face first as itâ€™s the first day of their love story. He closes his eyes as Yashpal comes to call him for Kuhuâ€™s post wedding ritual. He asks him to leave as he wants to see Mishtiâ€™s face first.

Â He texts a Mishti but doesnâ€™t get a reply. Kunal wake Kuhu up and asks her to dress up as she has to go home forever today. Kuhu realises that all that happened was real and not a dream.

Â Jugnu comes to call Abir but he closes his eyes and sends him away too. Meanwhile, Jasmeet taunts Mishti to make her feel bad but Mishti reads Abirâ€™s texts and goes to her room smiling and unaffected by Jasmeetâ€™s words. She video calls Abir and teases him as he asks her to call him her boyfriend.

She tells him that she calls someone else her boyfriend. Abir feels jealous and asks her what sheâ€™s hiding so she changes the subject and tells him that they canâ€™t go on a date today as Kuhu will be coming home. He tells her that he will cancel the date only if she tells him who she calls her boyfriend. Kuhu tries to talk to Kunal but he rudely walks away.

He sees Yashpal and Kaushal standing outside the door eagerly asking him questions about last night. Kuhu overhears them and realises that nobody knows about what Kunal has said to her.

Â Mishti keeps teasing Abir and Rajshri comes to check on her. Abir loudly greets Rajshri to make Mishti realise that sheâ€™s standing behind her. Mishti makes an excuse about calling Abir and Rajshri believes it. Later, Rajshri asks Mishti to attend Kuhuâ€™s post-marriage ritual.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi conspires against Parul and calls someone to send some papers at the office instead of home. Everyone gets excited for Kuhuâ€™s first day at the house. Kuhu looks worried so Ketki and Parul ask her if everything is fine. She lies to them and pretends to be okay. Abir decides to drive Kunal and Kuhu to the Maheshwari house. Kunal waits for Kuhu in the car while Kuhu takes everyoneâ€™s blessings. She wonders how will she ask Kunal whatâ€™s going on in his mind.