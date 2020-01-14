Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir makes Mishti remember about their first meeting

MUMBAI: The romantic drama television series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is currently one of the most watched television shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for the loyal viewers of the show. A conversation takes place between Kunal and Abir. During the conversation, Kunal asks Abir to give him a chance so that he can rectify his fault. On the other hand, Meenakshi tells Parul that she must be happy that her sons aren't listening to her. Nanu gives an example of a pot filled with sins in front of Meenakshi which leaves her shocked. Jasmeet welcomes the guest who asks her how she fixed Nishant's alliance to a girl whom she never liked to see at all.

Nishant comes and replies to all their questions as well. Rajshri asks Mishti if she is happy with the wedding. Mishti replies in the affirmative and tells her that Nanu will never hurt him. Kuhu asks for music post which Kunal comes and tells about inviting the musicians. Everyone dances on the dhol's music. Abir enters playing the dhol which leaves everyone shocked. Abir says a few lines which make Vishambar angry but Rajshri stops him from doing anything.

Kunal says he invited him to help Kuhu and refuses to let him go post which he says Abir is his guest. Rajshri asks everyone not to stop the roka ceremony because of anyone. Mishti loses balance but is saved by Abir. She leaves his hand and holds Nanu’s hand instead.

Abir with the help of Kunal throws his turban dupatta in the air which falls over Mishti and him. Abir tells Mishti that he has no control on the wind so he cannot do anything with it. Nanu pulls the dupatta and thanks Abir for the arrangements. Abir makes Mishti remember about their first meeting when he had worn a turban. Vishamber tells Abir that all of them remember it and Mishti is paying for that today as Abir left her midway. He also adds that Nishant will never leave her. Nanu and Mishti perform the ritual while Abir folds Vishamber’s hands and cries. Nanu says that he will never leave Mishti’s hand. Abir thinks about rectifying his mistake and decides not to leave until she gives him her hand. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?