Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir sees Kuhu crying

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Parul trying to resolve the problems between her and Meenakshi but she shuns her. As Meenakshi gets a call threatening her she responds by threatening them instead. Abir overhears this and gets disappointed with her and leaves without talking. Meanwhile, the Maheshwari’s are excited for Nannu’s arrival. Jasmeet and Varsha ignore Mishti as she comes along. She too gets excited about Nannu and Rajshri gets emotional seeing her happy after a long time. Abir sees Kuhu picking up the fallen cake and crying. She tells him that she made it for Kunal but it accidentally fell. He suspects something wrong so he asks her if things between her and Kunal are okay. She pretends everything is fine and sends him away to get ready for the veneration.

Later, Mishti types a personal text message for Nannu and reminds him of how she had bit his hand when he used to pull her hair. This text gets accidentally sent to Abir. He gets jealous and asks her who he is. He calls her up and asks. She tells him that he’s Jasmeet’s son and they’re just friends. He still feels jealous so she reminds him how he’s the Romeo with a line of girls waiting to flirt with him. He tells her that she’s the first one in his line and she has shooed everyone away. Later, they begin the veneration and Abir notices Kunal’s odd behaviour with Kuhu. Kunal also refuses the prasad that Meenakshi offered him.

Later, Kuhu lies to Varsha and tells her that everything is fine here. While the Maheshwari’s perform the veneration at their house, Varsha asks Mishti to be discreet when they go to the Rajvansh house tomorrow for Janmashtami. As Kunal removes her bangles they fall on the floor and Kunal arrives and slips because of them. He gets furious while Kuhu laughs at him. Later, she threatens him not to act oddly in front of her family or else she will reveal on social media that he has a sexual ailment. Later, everyone greets the Maheshwari’s as they arrive. Kunal acts nice with the family because of Kuhu’s threats. Meanwhile, Abir asks Jugnu to inform Mishti to come upstairs. Jugnu gets extremely shy and tells her. Abir sees Mishti standing at the door nervously. She tells him that she doesn’t want another dramas because of her. He shows her how she has brought two families together. They see Nidhi placing Kunal’s hand on Kuhu’s hand. As Abir and Mishti watch the family from upstairs they both notice Kunal taking his hand away immediately. Mishti tells Abir that she thinks Kunal and Kuhu have some problems between them.