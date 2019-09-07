Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir stealthily takes Mishti around the house

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir and Mishti having a dinner date. Meanwhile, Kunal reaches home furious at Kuhu. She tells her that she was only fulfilling what he wished for. Both of them then go to sleep separately. Later, Abir stealthily takes Mishti around the house. They stop near Kunal’s room when Mishti expresses how happy she is for them. Abir tells her that she’s probably jealous of Kuhu for having a license to love when she has to sneak around to meet Abir. Mishti tells him that it’s nothing like that. Kuhu dreams of Kunal caring for her and them having fun as Kunal falls off the bed and pulls her too. But in reality she falls down and disturbs Kunal’s sleep. He gets angry at her for waking him up. Abir gets really close to Mishti and tells her that she can have his love right now too. As he’s about to kiss her, Kunal storms out of his room.

Both of them hide and later Mishti notices that Kunal and Kuhu have been sleeping separately. Meanwhile, Meenakshi wakes up from a nightmare calling out for Parul. Parul rushes to her and calms her down. Later Parul tries to reconcile with Meenakshi and apologise to her for saying things she shouldn’t have. Meenakshi asks her to go sleep while she gets herself some water. Mishti tells Abir about what Kunal had told her at Kuhu’s farewell. Abir gets shocked listening to this and exclaimed loudly. Meenakshi hears this and goes to investigate. Mishti apologises for not telling this sooner. Abir wonders if he should tell Mishti that Kunal had ran away before the wedding. They hear Meenakshi approaching towards them and Abir asks Mishti to hide while he handles her.

He makes an excuse and tells Meenakshi that he will talk to her tomorrow since he fears that she will mention Kunal running away and Mishti will be hurt to hear that from her. Later, Abir drops Mishti home and tries to tell her about Kunal but couldn’t. Mishti blames herself for all the problems but Abir convinces her that it’s not because of her. He decides to find out why Kunal had run away before the wedding to stop him from blaming Mishti for everything. Next morning, Kunal irritates Kuhu by occupying the washroom and not letting her use it. Nidhi arrives to show Kuhu the essay she wrote in English and sees bed sheets on the recliner. Kuhu doesn’t realise and tells her that Kunal sleeps there. Then she tries to cover up by saying they both sleep there to be close to each other. Nidhi gets disgusted when she hears Kuhu say that they share everything, even the bathroom and tells her that Kunal is waiting for her in the bathroom. After Nidhi leaves, Kunal comes out and tells Kuhu that there’s no need to lie to his family. She asks him to clean his mess up which is raising suspicion. Later, Abir and Kunal go for a run. Meenakshi refuses to have tea that Parul made. Later, she calls Lakshman and asks him to find out where was she getting calls from soon.