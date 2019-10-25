Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir takes Mishti to show her the house he liked

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Mishti comes home and sees Ketaki, Nidhi and Parul there with gifts for her. She greets them but as she’s worried about Mehul’s intentions, she goes outside to be alone for a while. She gets Abir’s video calls but avoids it as he might immediately realise that she’s stressed. She calls him and he apologises to her for putting her in a difficult situation. He asks her to take her own decision as per her convenience. As the call ends, Mishti sees that Mehul has come to talk to her. Abir also has an intuition that maybe something besides living separately is bothering Mishti.



Later, Abir goes to open Meenakshi’s courier as Jugnu accidentally swapped his courier with hers. Meenakshi arrives there and snatches it out of Abir’s hands before he reads the agreement. She tells him that she expected him to respect her privacy as she respected his. Jugnu apologises to Abir and gestures him to not tell Meenakshi about his mistake. Abir tells her that it was accidentally delivered to him but she won’t understand that humans can make mistakes because every move of hers is strategically planned. He tells her that he would’ve left the house long back if other members wouldn’t have been present. Meenakshi asks him to stick to his decision and not think about anyone else.



After some time, Mishti comes to the Rajvansh house and greets Meenakshi. She remember that Mehul asked her to convince Abir to not leave the house as Meenkashi asks her why is she here. As Nidhi and Parul converse with her, Mishti tells them that she would never want this family to get separated. Abir and everyone else arrive there too. Mishti tells them that she knows the importance of a family as she comes from a broken one. Nidhi and Parul tell her how this family accepted them and gave them immense love. Abir tells Mishti that he can’t promise her that this house will treat her the same way. Mishti tells everyone that she has experience how family’s fall apart when people who hate each other live together so she has decided that living separately is the right choice for them. Meenakshi and Mehul get shocked as they expected Mishti to say the opposite. Later, she worries why Mehul didn’t say anything even though she did the opposite of what he had asked her to do. Nidhi informs Kuhu about Mishti’s decision and she gets upset. But Jasmeet thinks that it might be best for Kuhu if Mishti and Abir live separately. Later, Meenakshi argues with Mehul as he lost to Mishti. Meanwhile, Abir takes Mishti to show her the house he liked.