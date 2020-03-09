Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam looks pretty in her new Insta picture; writes a noteworthy caption on EQUALITY

MUMBAI: ‘Equality for women’ is an important topic that time and again becomes the point of discussion. While women have been doing pretty well for themselves, there are still some who are struggling for their basic rights. Every year, Women's Day is being celebrated on 8 March. Actress Kaveri Priyam shared her latest Instagram post to mark this special occasion and spoke about ‘equality’ in her caption.

Kaveri, who is presently one of the most popular television actresses, is quite active on social media. The fashionable lady makes sure to share her stylish looks with her fans and friends via social media platforms like Instagram. The pretty actress, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has yet again shared a beautiful look of hers. She has shared a couple of pictures wherein she can be seen clad in an ethnic outfit, looking beautiful.

However, it’s her noteworthy caption on equality that deserves special attention. Wishing everyone ‘Happy Woman's Day’, Kaveri wrote, “Imagining how the world of absolute equality would feel like .”

Take a look below.

On the work front, Kaveri is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. She is playing the role of Kuhu in the Star Plus show.

What do you think about Kaveri’s post? Hit the comment section below.