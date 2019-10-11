Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completes 150 episodes; Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma thank fans for the love and support

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently one of the most popular television serials. It is the spin-off show of another popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With its gripping tale, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles. The show has now reached a new milestone.

The TV series has completed 150 episodes. The stars took to Instagram to thank their fans for all the love and support. The caption of the post read,"#150episodes Without your love and support this wouldn’t have been possible. Thank you for watching Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke."

Take a look below.